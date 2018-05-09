FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 5:58 AM / in an hour

South Africa's Long4Life sees profit for first 11-month period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - Newly-listed South African investment firm Long4Life reported a 169 million rand profit on Wednesday for the first 11-month period, boosted by asset acquisitions.

Long4Life, which targets investments with a lifestyle focus, said headline earnings per share for the 11 months ended Feb. 28, totalled 30.2 cents per share.

Long4life, owned by Brian Joffe, one of South Africa’s most respected dealmakers, acquired among other brands Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and Performance Brands during the period.

The board has declared a gross maiden dividend of 5.40 cents per ordinary share. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Sunil Nair)

