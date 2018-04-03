BRIEF-Longfin shareholder accuses company, CEO of securities fraud in proposed class-action lawsuit

April 3 (Reuters) - Reddy accused defendants of making misleading statements about or failing to disclose material weaknesses in longfin’s opeations and internal controls that hindered company’s profitability Reddy says longfin stock price fell as defendants’ alleged failures became known, causing losses, and prompting the lawsuit Shareholder of longfin corp files proposed class-action lawsuit accusing company, ceo of securities fraud — court filing The plaintiff, karthik reddy, filed lawsuit in manhattan federal court