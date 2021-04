Kurt Wimmer, who advised Facebook Inc and other major companies on privacy, cybersecurity and technology matters, and previously served as general counsel to media company Gannett Co Inc, has died after a battle with cancer, his law firm said Tuesday.

Wimmer, who was 62, co-chaired Covington & Burling’s global data privacy and cybersecurity practice from Washington, D.C.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31ON0U7