Lonmin labour union says skilled workers could strike next month
November 6, 2017 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lonmin labour union says skilled workers could strike next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOOINOOI, South Africa, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Skilled workers could go on strike at Lonmin as early as next month in a union recognition dispute, South African trade union Solidarity told Reuters on Monday.

Solidarity, which represents mostly skilled employees at Lonmin, said it had overwhelming support for a strike at the platinum mining firm.

“The strike will mainly be as a result of processes relating to the manner in which Lonmin treats its skilled employees and the favoring of (majority union) AMCU,” Solidarity General Secretary Gideon du Plessis said. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.