Sibanye's Lonmin takeover cleared by UK antitrust body

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave its unconditionally clearance to miner Sibanye-Stillwater’s proposed takeover of Lonmin on Thursday saying it would not refer the merger for a second phase investigation.

The South African precious metals miner made an all-share offer for London-listed Lonmin in December in a 285 million pound ($386 million) deal to create the world’s No.2 platinum producer.