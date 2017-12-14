FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater to buy troubled platinum producer Lonmin
#Basic Materials
December 14, 2017 / 7:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater to buy troubled platinum producer Lonmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater has agreed to buy Lonmin, valuing the troubled platinum producer at about 285 million pounds ($382.47 million), the two companies said on Thursday.

Under the offer, each Lonmin Shareholder will receive 0.967 new Sibanye-Stillwater shares for each Lonmin share.

The deal values each Lonmin Share at 86.3 pence and represents a premium of about 35 percent to its closing price on Dec. 13.

$1 = 0.7452 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
