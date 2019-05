LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - A majority of Lonmin’s shareholders approved on Tuesday the takeover of the platinum producer by South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater at a meeting in London.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders approved the plan to take over Lonmin to create the world’s second-largest platinum producer. Both shares climbed on the news. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by Edmund Blair)