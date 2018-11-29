Lonmin posts FY profit, compared to year-ago loss; warns on Sibanye deal closing

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc, which is being bought over by Sibanye-Stillwater, posted full-year operating profit of $101 million compared with a year-ago loss as cost cutting paid off.

Lonmin said it expected the Sibanye deal to close in early 2019, but cautioned that some level of uncertainty over its completion exists.

The company reported operating profit of $101 million for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.08 billion, a year ago.