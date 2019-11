ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lonza Chief Executive Marc Funk is leaving the Swiss chemicals company after less a year in the job, it said on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

Funk, who has held his post since March, will be replaced by Chairman Albert Baehny on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found. Funk will stay with the company until January 2020, Lonza said. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)