Healthcare

Lonza boosts Swiss antibody drug conjugate business

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lonza on Wednesday announced a deal with an unspecified customer for two new facilities for commercialization of antibody-drug conjugates at its Visp, Switzerland, site as the contract drug maker expands its work with the technology.

“Long-term collaboration with a global biopharma company will generate around 200 new jobs in the Visp biopark with operations expected to start from end-2022,” Lonza said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

