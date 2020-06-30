Lonza COO Abend leaving for German CEO job

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Lonza Group Chief Operating Officer Sven Abend, also head of its Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) business, is resigning to become chief executive of an unnamed German company, the Swiss contract manufacturer said on Tuesday.

He will complete a handover of his key responsibilities before his departure, it added in a statement, saying it aimed to appoint a permanent replacement.

Lonza is in the process of carving out LSI as a standalone business, a step it said was nearing completion. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)