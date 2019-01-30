Lonza Group says profit rise driven by pharma, biotech

ZURICH, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lonza Group said its 2018 core operating profit rose 14.1 percent as the Swiss drug ingredients maker was buoyed by strong results in its business supplying the drug and biotech industries.

Core earnings before interest and taxes were 1.17 billion Swiss francs ($1.18 billion), compared to the 1.16 billion franc average in a poll of analysts by Reuters. Sales rose 9 percent to 5.54 billion francs, compared to the poll average of 5.56 billion.

The company also announced that Chief Executive Richard Ridinger was retiring, to be replaced by pharma and biotech unit chief operating officer Marc Funk.