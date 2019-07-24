Healthcare
Lonza says on track to hit full-year 2019 targets

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza Group said on Wednesday it is on pace to hit its 2019 goal of mid-to-high single-digit sales growth as double-digit gains in its drug and biotech unit in the first half offset weaker business elsewhere.

Sales in the first half rose 6.4% to 2.98 billion Swiss francs ($3.02 billion), while core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 7% to 828 million francs, the Basel-based company said in a statement.

