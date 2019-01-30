UPDATE 1-Lonza Group says profit rise driven by pharma, biotech

* 2018 core operating profit up 14.1 pct

* CEO Richard Ridinger to retire in March

* Confirms medium-term guidance

* Says to accelerate review of business portfolio (Adds details from statement)

ZURICH, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lonza Group’s 2018 core operating profit rose 14.1 percent as the Swiss drug ingredients maker was buoyed by strong results in its business supplying the drug and biotech industries.

It also announced on Wednesday that Chief Executive Richard Ridinger was retiring, to be replaced by pharma and biotech chief operating officer Marc Funk in March.

Core earnings before interest and taxes were 1.17 billion Swiss francs ($1.18 billion), compared with the 1.16 billion franc average in a poll of analysts by Reuters.

Sales rose 9 percent to 5.54 billion francs, compared with the poll average of 5.56 billion.

Lonza confirmed its medium-term guidance, said it would accelerate a review of its business portfolio, and proposed an unchanged dividend of 2.75 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Maria Sheahan)