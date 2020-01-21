Healthcare
January 21, 2020 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lonza boosts 2019 profit as hunt for new CEO continues

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lonza 2019 profit rose nearly 15%, as the Swiss contract manufacturer’s business with customers in the biopharmaceuticals industry accelerated. It is still hunting for a new chief executive, after two departed last year.

Net profit for the full year was 646 million Swiss francs ($667.8 million), compared to 563 million in 2018. Sales rose 6.8% to 5.92 billion francs, compared to the 5.89 billion franc average estimate in a Lonza-provided poll of 20 analysts. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below