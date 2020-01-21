Lonza boosts 2019 profit as hunt for new CEO continues

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lonza 2019 profit rose nearly 15%, as the Swiss contract manufacturer’s business with customers in the biopharmaceuticals industry accelerated. It is still hunting for a new chief executive, after two departed last year.

Net profit for the full year was 646 million Swiss francs ($667.8 million), compared to 563 million in 2018. Sales rose 6.8% to 5.92 billion francs, compared to the 5.89 billion franc average estimate in a Lonza-provided poll of 20 analysts. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)