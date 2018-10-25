Lonza confirms 2018 outlook and mid-term guidance

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lonza confirmed its 2018 outlook and mid-term guidance as demand for the Swiss drug ingredients maker’s products from its customers in the pharmaceuticals industry remained strong.

Basel-based Lonza, which as an outsourcing partner has made products including Roche’s cancer drug Kadcyla, on Thursday gave only a qualitative assessment of business in the three months ended in September. Still, it sounded an optimistic note, saying businesses in pharma & biotech and in consumer health continued to drive growth.

Lonza expects 2018 sales to grow in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range, on a comparable basis, a figure it upgraded at the half year. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)