FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
October 25, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lonza confirms 2018 outlook and mid-term guidance

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lonza confirmed its 2018 outlook and mid-term guidance as demand for the Swiss drug ingredients maker’s products from its customers in the pharmaceuticals industry remained strong.

Basel-based Lonza, which as an outsourcing partner has made products including Roche’s cancer drug Kadcyla, on Thursday gave only a qualitative assessment of business in the three months ended in September. Still, it sounded an optimistic note, saying businesses in pharma & biotech and in consumer health continued to drive growth.

Lonza expects 2018 sales to grow in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range, on a comparable basis, a figure it upgraded at the half year. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.