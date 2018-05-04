FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
May 4, 2018 / 5:18 AM / in an hour

Lonza confirms targets as Q1 gets off to good start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza confirmed its guidance on Friday and said it had got off to a good start this year.

“Lonza confirms ongoing strong momentum for its businesses along the healthcare continuum and is confident to achieve a positive half-year result 2018,” it said without giving detailed financial figures.

“The strong business momentum also makes Lonza fully confident of achieving, at a minimum, the previously communicated full-year guidance of mid-single-digit sales growth on a comparable basis in line with mid-term guidance 2022 and 100 (basis point) improvement in core EBITDA margin in line with mid-term guidance 2022,” it added.

Lonza in January forecast a 2018 operating profit margin that fell short of market expectations. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Tom Sims )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.