Lonza confirms targets as Q1 gets off to good start

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza confirmed its guidance on Friday and said it had got off to a good start this year.

“Lonza confirms ongoing strong momentum for its businesses along the healthcare continuum and is confident to achieve a positive half-year result 2018,” it said without giving detailed financial figures.

“The strong business momentum also makes Lonza fully confident of achieving, at a minimum, the previously communicated full-year guidance of mid-single-digit sales growth on a comparable basis in line with mid-term guidance 2022 and 100 (basis point) improvement in core EBITDA margin in line with mid-term guidance 2022,” it added.

Lonza in January forecast a 2018 operating profit margin that fell short of market expectations. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Tom Sims )