Lonza suffering only minor disruptions from COVID-19 as Q1 sales rise 7.4%

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Lonza has suffered only minor disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak, the contract drug and chemicals maker said on Friday, as it reported a 7.4% increase in first quarter sales.

The Swiss company has a “strong level of liquidity” and continues with key strategic growth projects and long-term investments, it said. The carve-out of its speciality ingredients business remains on track, it added.

Its pharmaceuticals, biotech and nutrition business has received more than 40 clinical and commercial enquiries regarding projects relating to COVID-19, it said.

“While the business cannot participate in every initiative, it is focusing on a small number of key development projects relating to projects relating to both vaccines and therapeutic treatments, which may help to contain the spread of the pandemic,” the Basel company said. (Reporting by John Revill)