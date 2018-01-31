FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in 7 hours

Lonza's FY core profit soars 82 pct on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected 81 percent surge in its core 2017 profit, as the Basel-based company benefited from a slate of acquisitions.

Core profit came in at 806 million Swiss francs ($864.53 million), higher than the 674 million franc average forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Company’s sales rose 23.5 percent to 5.1 billion francs, matching the 5.1 billion franc forecast in the poll. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

