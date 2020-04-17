UPDATE 1-Lonza focusing on coronavirus projects as epidemic brings in new business

(Recasts with coronavirus-related business, adds background)

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Lonza is picking and choosing among a flood of coronavirus-related projects that have poured into the Swiss contract drug manufacturer as companies seek to find treatments or a vaccine to help quell the pandemic.

The Basel-based company’s pharmaceuticals, biotech and nutrition business has received more than 40 clinical and commercial enquiries regarding projects relating to COVID-19, it said on Friday, adding it cannot do them all.

The disease that has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and killed around 150,000 has set off a race among drugmakers to find an antidote. Some companies focus on medicines to treat symptoms and others seek a vaccine to protect people from catching the virus that attacks the respiratory system.

“While the business cannot participate in every initiative, it is focusing on a small number of key development projects relating to both vaccines and therapeutic treatments, which may help to contain the spread of the pandemic,” Lonza said, without offering specifics.

The company has suffered only minor disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak. It reported a 7.4% increase in first-quarter sales to 1.64 billion Swiss francs ($1.69 billion), a figure it reported outside its normal schedule for releasing results.

The company has a “strong level of liquidity” — last week, it placed its first-ever eurobond of 500 million euros, with a 1.65% coupon and seven-year maturity, as well as a 300 million Swiss franc bond — and said it is continuing with key strategic growth projects and long-term investments.

A carve-out of its speciality ingredients unit, announced last year as a potential precursor to the disposal or spin-off of the business, remains on track, Lonza added. ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs)