UPDATE 1-Lonza lifts 2019 profit, sales as pharma offsets chemicals slump

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lonza’s 2019 profit rose nearly 15% as the Swiss contract manufacturer’s business with customers in the pharmaceuticals industry helped offset slumping sales to customers of its specialty ingredients chemicals division.

The Basel-based company that makes drug ingredients for drugmakers including Roche and AstraZeneca is still hunting for a new chief executive after two exited last year, and hopes to hire somebody during 2020.

Net profit last year was 646 million Swiss francs ($667.8 million), compared to 563 million in 2018. Sales rose 6.8% to 5.92 billion francs, compared to the 5.89 billion franc average estimate in a Lonza-provided poll of 20 analysts.

Lonza projected for 2020 “above mid-single-digit sales growth”, with stable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation as a percentage of sales before exceptional items, or core EBITDA margin, at last year’s 27.4% level.

“I am confident about our current momentum, and our ability to deliver on our targets in 2020,” Albert Baehny, the chairman and interim CEO, said in a statement.

Lonza has been expanding its main business with drugmakers, biotech and nutrition companies, including a multi-million project at its main Swiss site in Visp, while seeking to separate its specialty chemicals business into a stand-alone unit that some analysts predict could be a precursor to a sale.

While Pharma Biotech & Nutrition sales rose 11% to 4.2 billion francs, sales fell more than 3% in specialty ingredients to 1.7 billion francs on softer demand from the car industry and what Lonza called “aggressive competition” from Chinese rivals in its crop protection business. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)