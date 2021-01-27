UPDATE 2-Lonza boosts 2020 profit as demand rises from drug industry customers

* Specialty Ingredients chemicals business sale lined up for Q1

* Lonza to focus on drug industry

* FY sales, profit rise as drug sales offset chemicals slump (Adds detail, breakdown of divisional sales and profitability)

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Lonza aims to unload its chemicals unit within weeks, the Swiss contract drug maker said on Wednesday, as it focuses on pharmaceutical industry clients like Moderna for whom it is manufacturing ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine.

“We expect to sign a deal in Q1,” Lonza said in a statement accompanying its full-year results, on the planned disposal of its Specialty Ingredients chemicals business for whom it has chosen a shortlist of prospective buyers that include Germany’s Lanxess.

It reported a 2020 profit of 871 million Swiss francs ($982 million), up from 646 million in 2019. Last year, results were hurt by expenses at a water business it sold.

Combined sales, from Lonza’s pharmaceuticals business and Speciality Ingredients, rose 3.2% to 6.19 billion francs, compared to the 6.2 billion average expected in a company-collected poll of analysts.

Lonza is expected to reap more than 3 billion francs for its Specialty Ingredients unit, which was built on products including anti-dandruff shampoo ingredients but whose revenue is slumping.

Once the chemicals unit is gone, Lonza will invest in building up faster-growing business with drug and biotech customers such as Moderna.

In 2020, revenue from Lonza’s pharma, biotech and nutrition business rose 7.2% to 4.5 billion francs. The unit is more than 50% more profitable than the chemicals segment, where sales last year fell 2.l% to 1.7 billion francs.

Lonza’s deal last May with Moderna, to make up to one billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine annually, thrust the Swiss company into the centre of efforts to end the pandemic.

Lonza, which gave no new details regarding its Moderna project on Wednesday, is awaiting licensing for its vaccine ingredient line in Visp, Switzerland, though production has begun and a first batch is expected this month.