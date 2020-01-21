UPDATE 2-Lonza hunt for CEO continues as drug sales offset chemicals slump

* Sales to drugmakers rise, chemicals slump

By John Miller

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lonza’s 2019 sales to drugmakers and biotechnology companies soared while specialties chemicals slumped, the Swiss drugmaker reported on Tuesday, underscoring the challenges facing whoever takes over as chief executive.

Net profit last year was 646 million Swiss francs ($667.8 million) versus 563 million in 2018, the company said. Sales rose 6.8% to 5.92 billion francs, compared with the 5.89 billion franc average estimate in a Lonza-provided poll of 20 analysts.

While Pharma Biotech & Nutrition division revenue from customers including Roche and AstraZeneca rose 11% to 4.2 billion francs, sales in Lonza’s Specialty Ingredients unit fell 3.2% to 1.7 billion francs on softer demand from the car industry and “aggressive competition” from rival Chinese makers of crop-protection chemicals.

The divergent trajectories adds to pressure on Chairman Albert Baehny to find a new CEO to help decide what to do with Specialty Ingredients, which is currently being carved out into a stand-alone unit - a move some analysts have predicted could be a precursor to a sale.

“In 2020, Lonza will focus on executing its growth projects in another major investment year, completing the carve-out of its Specialty Ingredients segment and reviewing future plans,” Lonza said, adding it hoped to announce a CEO candidate soon.

Former CEO Marc Funk said before his sudden exit in November that speculation about Specialty Ingredients’ future within Lonza was premature, in advance of the carve-out that requires untangling some operations shared with the main drugs business.

Funk was in the job just eight months, having replaced long-time CEO Richard Ridinger, who left in March.

Lonza proposed an unchanged dividend of 2.75 per share, less than the nearly 3 francs forecast by analysts.

FLAT EBITDA MARGIN

For 2020, the company projected “above mid-single-digit sales growth”, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation as a percentage of sales before exceptional items, or core EBITDA margin, staying around last year’s 27.4%.

“The market might see today as a disappointment the flat core EBITDA margin guidance for 2020 and the lower than expected dividend,” said Baader Helvea analyst Laura Lopez Pineda, in a note to investors.

For the coming year, Lonza predicted much the same for its two businesses, as it invests in its biotech and pharma operations and navigates “potential ongoing headwinds” for the chemicals business, whose products include ingredients for shoe polish, boosting natural gas and oil production, and wood preservatives used for fences, marine docks and pilings. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)