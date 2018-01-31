UPDATE 2-Lonza tempers margin growth expectations after strong 2017

* Lonza net profit more than doubles to 728 mln Sfr

* Proposes stable dividend of 2.75 francs per share

* Analysts say 2018 outlook is cautious, but could be raised (Recasts to focus on EBITDA growth outlook, adds analysts)

By John Miller

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza beat 2017 earnings expectations on Wednesday, but forecast a rise in operating profit margin this year that fell short of analysts’ hopes, knocking its shares.

At 0810 GMT, the stock was down 4.1 percent at 263.9 Swiss francs, after touching a seven-week low of 256.5 francs.

Core 2017 profit came in at 806 million francs ($865 million), higher than the 674 million franc average forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Lonza’s sales rose 23.5 percent to 5.1 billion francs, matching the poll forecast.

Even so, Chief Executive Richard Ridinger’s target this year for just a 100 basis point improvement in Lonza’s core margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (core EBITDA margin), on top of mid-single-digit sales growth, left some analysts wishing for more.

Peter Welford from Jefferies said Lonza’s core EBITDA margin growth goal was less than a third his estimate, and half the consensus of others following the company.

“We note management has typically been conservative on profit aims, suggesting below the implied potential 4 percent cut to consensus EBITDA,” said Welford, who has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Analysts at Baader Helvea said the cautious tone could leave room for Ridinger to raise his goals over the course of the year, depending on how business develops.

“We believe there might be further upside for these targets in 2018,” Helvea’s Laura López Pineda wrote in a note to investors.

Full-year net profit for 2017 more than doubled to 728 million francs, from 301 million francs in 2016.

Lonza has seen robust sales and profit growth from its $5.5 billion takeover of U.S.-based capsule maker Capsugel as well as InterHealth Nutraceuticals for $300 million in 2016.

Since then, it has been integrating the purchases and said it was unlikely to return to the hunt for large targets until that was complete.

“Following the acquisition of Capsugel, we have successfully achieved our goals and even over-delivered,” Ridinger said in a statement.

“With such a rapid step-up in size – of our sales, employees and entities – we are now optimising all of our processes and structures to ensure profitable growth continues well into the future.”

Lonza is proposing a stable dividend of 2.75 francs per share for 2017.

The company confirmed its 2022 target of sales of 7.5 billion francs, a core EBITDA margin of 30 percent, and core return on net assets of 35 percent.

Lonza’s varied products range from ingredients for Roche cancer drugs, HTH-brand swimming pool chemicals and wood protection. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)