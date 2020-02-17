Lonza poised to mandate banks for specialty chemicals spinoff - sources

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza is preparing to mandate banks for a stock market listing of its chemicals unit as it focuses on the faster-growing pharmaceutical and biotech companies business, two people close to the matter said.

UBS and Bank of America are expected to take the lead roles in the spin-off or initial public offering of Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI), the sources added, asking not to be named as the matter is private.

A spokesman for the Basel-based company, which started separating LSI into a stand-alone unit last year, said no final decision regarding bank mandates has been taken.

UBS and Bank of America declined to comment.

LSI is divided into a pair of units, one that makes microbial controls for paints, hygiene, personal care and wood treatment, and a specialty chemicals services in which it offers contract manufacturing to clients.

The division traces Lonza’s industrial roots, which go back more than a century to when it made synthetic fertilizers.

Chairman Albert Baehny, who is running Lonza while it hunts for a new CEO, said last month all options are on the table for the unit, which suffered last year due to weaker car-industry demand and aggressive competition from Chinese rivals in crop chemicals.

The divison’s vitamin B3 business — Lonza is one of the biggest global makers of niacin — was also hurt by a devastating African Swine Fever outbreak in Asia.

Niacin is used to help hogs put on muscle, and the deaths of between 300 million and 350 million pigs in China — or about a quarter of the world’s pork supply — drastically curbed demand for the vitamin.

Moreover, the division has endured unexpected costs recently.

The discovery that the process of making vitamin B3 resulted in the release of the byproduct nitrous oxide — laughing gas — led the company to invest about $12 million in a catalytic converter, since the greenhouse gas that can induce a calm, euphoric feeling in dentist’s chair has also been pegged as a culprit behind climate change and ozone-layer destruction.

LSI sales fell 3.2% to 1.7 billion francs in 2019, while Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) revenue jumped 11% to 4.2 billion francs. The core operating profit for LSI as a percentage of sales was 17.8% last year, or about half the 32.9% of the LPBN division.

After bulking up its main pharma business with a $5.5-billion takeover of U.S.-based drug capsule maker Capsugel in 2017, Lonza has also unloaded assets including its 1,200-employee water treatment and residential swimming pool care business last year to narrow activities. (Additional reporting by John Miller, Abhinav Ramnayaran and Ludwig Burger Editing by Helen Popper)