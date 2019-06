June 6 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday it would buy Looker, a big data analytics company, for $2.6 billion in cash.

The deal builds on an existing partnership where the two companies share more than 350 customers, including Buzzfeed, Hearst and Yahoo, Google said here in a statement. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)