Auto dealer Lookers appoints retail veteran as interim CFO

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Auto retailer Lookers Plc on Wednesday named retail veteran Anna Bielby as the company’s finance chief on an interim basis, filing in the role that has been vacant since Mark Raban was promoted to chief executive officer.

The British car dealership has been shuffling its top management since 2019, when it sounded profit warnings and was hit by an accounting investigation. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)