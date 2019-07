July 5 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Lookers Plc said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Robin Gregson would step down after 10 years in the role and be replaced by former finance chief of Marshall Motor Holdings Plc Mark Raban.

Gregson’s departure comes just over a week after the company disclosed an investigation by Britain’s financial watchdog related to its sales processes over the last three years. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)