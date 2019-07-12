Lookers sees full-year profit below own view on poor H1 show

July 12 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Lookers Plc said on Friday it anticipates full-year underlying pretax profit below its expectations as it battled weaker car demand in Britain in June and margin pressures.

The company said trading in the quarter ended June 30 had proved to be “increasingly more challenging” as it also faced cost inflation pressure in the first half of the year.

Underlying pretax profit for the first half of the year is expected to be about 32 million pounds ($40.13 million) compared with 43 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)