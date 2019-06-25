UPDATE 1-Lookers shares slide to 7-year low as watchdog probes sales practices

(Adds details on review, investigation, updates shares)

June 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Lookers Plc slid to their lowest in over seven years on Tuesday after the car dealership said Britain’s financial watchdog is investigating its sales processes.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation will examine the company’s sales processes between January 2016 and June 2019, Lookers said in a statement.

The company said it had found “some control issues” in its sales practices during an independent review of its internal control and audit processes launched in December, details of which it then shared with the FCA.

“The FCA will reach its conclusions in due course and, at this stage, the company cannot estimate what effect, if any, the outcome of this investigation may have,” the company said.

Shares were down 25.4% at 52.5 pence at 1521 GMT, their lowest since February 2012.

Lookers in March reported a 1.6% decline in full-year adjusted pretax profit.

The investigation comes at a time when the chain, which sells vehicles for 32 manufacturers including Volkswagen, Ford and BMW, is battling higher costs and weak new car sales. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)