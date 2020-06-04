REFILE-Lookers plans to cut 1,500 jobs, updates on internal probe

(Corrects dateline)

June 4 (Reuters) - Car dealership firm Lookers on Thursday set out plans to close 12 sites and lay off 1,500 employees amid the coronavirus crisis, and said a probe into its operations highlighted the need to improve “some behavioural and cultural aspects”.

The British company, which in March delayed its annual results after identifying potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its segments, said its financial report will be published by the end of June. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)