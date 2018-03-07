FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

British car dealer Lookers posts 2.7 pct rise in 2017 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - British car dealer Lookers Plc reported a 2.7 percent rise in 2017 profit, with growth seen across all its businesses particularly its used car segment.

Lookers, Britain’s largest dealership, said adjusted operating profit rose to 84.7 million pounds ($117.59 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 82.5 million pounds in the previous year.

Turnover rose 14.9 percent to 4.7 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7203 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

