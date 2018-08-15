FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Car dealership Lookers' profit falls as UK sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Car dealership firm Lookers posted on Wednesday a 14 percent decline in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit to 43.1 million pounds($55 million) as British new vehicle sales fell compared to a record period last year.

Demand rose in the first three months of 2017 ahead of a tax increase which came into force in April pushing down demand thereafter. The industry has also been hit by uncertainty over diesel policy and Brexit, a car industry body has said.

“Although profits... are down on last year, as expected, this was due to a very strong comparative period, driven by record new car sales ahead of the decline seen across the market from April 2017,” said Chief Executive Andy Bruce.

Lookers expects its full-year performance to meet market expectations, which according to a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts will see the firm post a 15 percent increase in pre-tax profit.

$1 = 0.7872 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.