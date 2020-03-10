Lookers finds potentially fraudulent transactions, postpones results

March 10 (Reuters) - British car dealership Lookers said on Tuesday it had identified potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its operating divisions and postponed its annual results, which were due a day later.
The 110-year-old company, which represents 31 vehicle brands including BMW and Ferrari in the UK and Ireland, postponed results until the second half of April and added the initial findings are not material to the group.
Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli