August 14, 2019 / 6:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Car dealership Lookers sees higher costs to fix issues related to sales practices

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Lookers Plc on Wednesday said it would make a one-time cash investment of about 10 million pounds ($12.06 million) over 2019 and 2020 to fix some issues it had identified in its sales practices last year.

Lookers said costs would increase by about 3 million pounds per year from 2020, as it puts in place a remedial plan which will include a review of its past business, establish a revised sales process and new quality checks. ($1 = 0.8295 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

