Gaming platform Roblox acquires 3D facial animation firm Loom.ai

(Reuters) - U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp said on Monday it has acquired Loom.ai, a San Francisco-based startup providing real-time facial animation technology for 3D avatars.

Roblox said the deal will accelerate the development of next-generation avatars, as the startup's technology allows players to show their emotions and facial expressions. (refini.tv/3nicr9V)

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roblox, which offers software downloads to create games and play them online, uses various Lego-like characters for its games.

The deal comes days after Roblox put off its planned initial public offering until next year, according to a memo sent to its employees and seen by Reuters.