Loomis Sayles bond fund legend Dan Fuss 'stepping back' from manager duties

FILE PHOTO: Dan Fuss, Vice Chairman of Loomis Sayles, speaks at the Reuters Investment Summit in New York, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Loomis Sayles bond fund legend Dan Fuss will no longer manage several portfolios, starting next year, as he takes a significant step back in his duties, the asset management company said on Monday.

“Effective March 1, 2021, Daniel J. Fuss will take a significant step back from portfolio management,” Loomis Sayles said in a regulatory disclosure.

Among the funds he will no longer manage is the $9 billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, the company said.