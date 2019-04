April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Parker Hannifin Corp said on Monday it would buy privately held LORD Corp for about $3.68 billion in cash.

Cary, North Carolina-based LORD makes adhesives, coatings, and vibration and motion control technologies used in the aerospace, automotive and industrial markets.

Barclays served as financial adviser to Parker and Morgan Stanley was LORD’s financial adviser. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)