May 11 (Reuters) - Electric pickup truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp said on Tuesday it would restate its previously issued 2020 consolidated financial statements, in line with recent guidance by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The guidance provided on April 12 was for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)