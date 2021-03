SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday said it has received a request for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a report by shortseller Hindenburg Research, and said it is cooperating with the SEC inquiry.

The Ohio-based electric pickup truck startup said its board of directors has formed a special committee to review the matter. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler)