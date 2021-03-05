IN BRIEF: L’Oreal wins new trial on Olaplex’s remaining hair-bleaching patent claims

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday overturned a ruling that L’Oreal USA Inc and its affiliates infringed Olaplex Inc’s patent on a less-damaging method of bleaching hair, and remanded the case for trial in U.S. District Court in Delaware. Most portions of the two patents that Olaplex’s predecessors accused L’Oreal of infringing in their 2016 lawsuit have since been invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, leaving only Olaplex’s claims that its method reduces breakage from a single bleaching session.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qkZe0T