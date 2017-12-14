Fired patent lawyer’s lawsuit survives L'Oreal challenge

A patent lawyer who claims he was fired for putting his ethical obligation as an attorney above L’Oreal’s “quota system” for new patents has 60 days to serve the Paris-based company, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton denied L’Oreal’s motion to be dismissed from the suit that Steven Trzaska filed against the French company and its New Jersey-based subsidiary, L’Oreal USA. Wigenton said dismissing L’Oreal from the action would be too harsh a sanction because Trzaska “made a good-faith, albeit unsuccessful, attempt” to serve the company in 2015 by international mail.

