Cyclical Consumer Goods

L'Oreal sales rebound helped by China and booming online business

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics group, posted on Thursday higher-than-expected revenue growth for the fourth quarter, helped by a strong performance in China and by booming online sales during the coronavirus crisis.

The French owner of Maybelline said sales reached 7.88 billion euros ($9.56 billion) in the October to December period, flat from a year earlier on a reported basis but up 4.8% when stripping out currency effects and acquisitions.

