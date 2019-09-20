Corrections News
September 20, 2019 / 4:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Cosmetics group L'Oreal fined by French tax authorities

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word in headline)

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - L’Oreal said on Friday it had reached a settlement with French tax authorities to solve a fiscal dispute involving three of its units.

The settlement amounts to around 320 million euros ($352.22 million), the French cosmetics group said.

“This will be recorded as an exceptional charge for 2019 and will have no significant recurrent impact in the future”, L’Oreal added in a statement. ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Matthieu Protard, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below