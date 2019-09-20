REFILE-Cosmetics group L'Oreal fined by French tax authorities

(Adds missing word in headline)

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - L’Oreal said on Friday it had reached a settlement with French tax authorities to solve a fiscal dispute involving three of its units.

The settlement amounts to around 320 million euros ($352.22 million), the French cosmetics group said.

“This will be recorded as an exceptional charge for 2019 and will have no significant recurrent impact in the future”, L’Oreal added in a statement. ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Matthieu Protard, Editing by Sarah White)