Philippine Airlines 777 makes emergency landing at Los Angeles airport

Nov 21 (Reuters) - A Boeing 777 bound for Manila suffered an apparent engine failure Thursday shortly after takeoff and made an emergency landing in Los Angeles.

Soon after Philippine Airlines Flight 113 departed from Los Angeles International Airport, pilots reported a possible engine failure and landed without incident, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Television station ABC-7 in Los Angeles aired video of the plane after takeoff that showed flames and smoke coming out of the right engine. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)