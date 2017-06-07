U.S. sues Los Angeles over inadequate housing for disabled

(Reuters) - The United States has joined a lawsuit accusing the city of Los Angeles of failing to develop affordable housing for disabled people despite accepting millions of dollars of federal funds for that purpose, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The decision to intervene adds legal firepower to a whistleblower case brought by Los Angeles wheelchair user Mei Ling, and signals the government's belief that it has a greater chance of success than typical of False Claims Act lawsuits.

It also follows Los Angeles' agreement last August to settle a lawsuit by several advocacy groups by spending at least $200 million over a decade to provide 4,000 affordable apartments for people with disabilities.

A year earlier, the second most populous U.S. city committed to spend $1.3 billion over 30 years to fix broken sidewalks that critics called nightmares for wheelchair users.

A spokesman for Democratic City Attorney Mike Feuer, Rob Wilcox, said in a statement that Los Angeles would "vigorously fight" the government's case, which threatens to "divert tens of millions more from L.A. taxpayers to the federal treasury - without housing a single person. This abuse of power cannot stand."

Los Angeles was accused of falsely certifying its compliance with federal laws protecting the disabled, including setting aside 7 percent of federally funded multifamily units for people with impaired mobility, sight or hearing.

Such compliance, including with the federal Fair Housing Act, was a condition for the city of 4 million to receive funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But the lawsuit said none of the HUD-funded multifamily housing in Los Angeles supported by CRA/LA, a city agency once called the Community Redevelopment Agency, had enough accessible units.

It also said neither Los Angeles nor CRA/LA monitored whether "sub-recipients" of HUD funds complied with the laws.

"Denying people with disabilities equal access to public housing deprives one of the most disadvantaged groups in society of fair housing opportunities," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler of the Justice Department's civil division.

The CRA/LA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Scott Moore, an Omaha, Nebraska, lawyer representing Ling, and the nonprofit Fair Housing Council of San Fernando Valley, which also sued on Ling's behalf, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

False Claims Act lawsuits let private whistleblowers sue on the government's behalf and share in recoveries. Ling's complaint has yet to be made public.

The case is U.S. ex rel Ling et al v City of Los Angeles et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 11-00974.