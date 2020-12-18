Poland plans aid package of up to 2.94 bln zlotys for LOT airline

WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Poland plans a public aid package of up to 2.94 billion zlotys ($805.35 million) for its national airline LOT, the PAP news agency said on Friday citing a government draft law.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights, sending many airlines worldwide into crisis.

“Restrictions introduced the movement of people, including using air transport, have resulted in disturbances to the operational activity and financial situation of entities operating in this industry,” PAP reported, citing the government’s draft.

“Because, according to the information provided by the management board of PLL LOT, the company will lose financial liquidity on Dec. 31, there is the need for quick acceptance of the plan,” the document added.

LOT resumed international flights on July 1 almost four months after suspending them. It then stopped flying to several countries. ($1 = 3.6506 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavensd)