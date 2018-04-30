Unions call off strike at Polish airline LOT

WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - Labour unions at Poland’s national airline LOT will not start a strike on May 1 as planned, their representative said on Monday.

Adam Rzeszot told a televised news conference the trade unions “have together taken a decision to suspend the strike”, citing their responsibilities to LOT’s employees and passengers.

Labour unions demanding that LOT changes the way it compensates employees said last week they would begin a strike on Tuesday that could lead to delays at Warsaw Chopin airport.

LOT’s management board said the strike would be illegal, an opinion that was upheld by a Warsaw court.

German airline Lufthansa cancelled some of its flights this month after labour union Verdi said it would extend strikes to airports to apply more pressure in pay talks. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Catherine Evans)