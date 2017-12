(Fixes punctuation in headline)

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s second-largest oil refiner Grupa Lotos has bought a second crude oil shipment from the United States as part of a plan to reduce its reliance on Russian oil supplies, it said on Wednesday.

The state-run refiner said it is waiting on a tanker carrying 650,000 barrels of oil, equivalent to around 80,000 tonnes, which has already departed from Freeport in Texas.