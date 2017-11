WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run refiner, Lotos , got its first shipment of crude oil from the United States on Thursday, part of its wider plan to diversify oil supplies and reduce reliance on Russian deliveries.

The tanker carrying 600,000 barrels of domestic sweet crude, equivalent to around 80,000 tonnes, departed from Freeport, Texas, on Oct. 19 and arrived in the Polish city of Gdansk on Thursday, Lotos said. ‍​ (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Larry King)